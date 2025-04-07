2-member street criminals gang busted

The R A Bazar Police on Monday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime and recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 22,000 from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The R A Bazar Police on Monday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime and recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 22,000 from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prince and Musa, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.