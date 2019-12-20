UrduPoint.com
2-member US Consulate Delegation Calls On IGP Punjab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-member Americam consulate delegation called on Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir on Friday and discussed issues of security and overall law and order situation.

The delegation was led by security attache Mathew Copek.

The IGP said that the Punjab Police were ensuring effective utilisation of modern technology, forensic science, modern means of investigation and working modules, keeping in view parameters of modern policing.

The IGP said that special protection unit (SPU), a faction of the Punjab Police, was performing its duties of security of foreigner citizens whereas the incidents of terrorism had been reduced considerably due to intelligence-based operations in the province.

The American delegation acknowledged the timely efforts and effective role of Punjab Police in countering terrorism despite limited resources for protection of lives and wealth of people whereas different modern technology projects were up to the mark of international standard and also plausible.

Mathew Copek said that modern surveillance systems in different districts of the province like safe city Lahore would prove very fruitful whereas mutual professional cooperation between the police forces of two countries would be enhanced in order to augment efficiency of the Punjab Police.

In the end of the meeting, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between the IGP Punjab and Mathew Copek.

