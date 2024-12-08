2 Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three stolen motorcycles, one AC outer, stolen amount Rs 6,800 from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in crimes.
According to a police spokesman, Bani Police held two members gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Noman and Moeez.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended the police team and said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence, those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law, he added.
Likewise, Airport Police have arrested proclaimed offenders involved in kidnapping and theft cases.
Airport Police while conducting the raid held Hammad, a wanted proclaimed offender. The offender has been wanted by the Airport Police this year.
