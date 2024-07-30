2 members gang involved in vehicle theft arrested

Police have arrested two members gang involved in vehicle theft and recovered stolen vehicle from their possession during crackdown here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in vehicle theft and recovered stolen vehicle from their possession during crackdown here Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, City Police held two members gang who were identified as Parvez and Aurangzeb involved in vehicle theft.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.The SHO stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended police team for arresting the gang assured that all legal measures will be taken to ensure the suspects are punished.

He emphasized that the police will continue to take action against those who deprive citizens valuable assets. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.