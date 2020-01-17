UrduPoint.com
2 Members Of Gang Allegedly Involved In Abduction Of Newborn Baby Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

2 members of gang including a woman who are allegedly involved in abduction of newborns baby have been arrested by police during raid in Orangi Town Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) 2 members of gang including a woman who are allegedly involved in abduction of newborns baby have been arrested by police during raid in Orangi Town Karachi.According to media reports, SSP west said that police conducted a raid near government hospital and arrested 2 member of gang who were involved in abduction of newborn baby.

SSP Fidda Hussain told that 2 persons including a woman were arrested during raid while they were trying to kidnap newborn baby.

Accused confessed that they kidnapped newborns baby from Qatar hospital while more investigation is underway from accused about other members of the gang, SSP stated.

