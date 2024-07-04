2 members of rickshaw gang arrested

Azizabad police station of district Central Police arrested two members of a six-person rickshaw gang involved in street crimes on Thursday following a confrontation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Azizabad police station of district Central Police arrested two members of a six-person rickshaw gang involved in street crimes on Thursday following a confrontation.

According to the police, the suspects were apprehended after a shootout, during which one of the suspects get injured.

The suspects, identified as Amjad and Pervaiz, were part of a gang that used an auto-rickshaw to commit street crimes. To avoid detection during snap checks, they concealed weapons in the rickshaw. Two of their accomplices managed to escape.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol, three stolen mobile phones, and the auto-rickshaw. Further investigations are underway.