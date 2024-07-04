Open Menu

2 Members Of Rickshaw Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:28 PM

2 members of rickshaw gang arrested

Azizabad police station of district Central Police arrested two members of a six-person rickshaw gang involved in street crimes on Thursday following a confrontation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Azizabad police station of district Central Police arrested two members of a six-person rickshaw gang involved in street crimes on Thursday following a confrontation.

According to the police, the suspects were apprehended after a shootout, during which one of the suspects get injured.

The suspects, identified as Amjad and Pervaiz, were part of a gang that used an auto-rickshaw to commit street crimes. To avoid detection during snap checks, they concealed weapons in the rickshaw. Two of their accomplices managed to escape.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol, three stolen mobile phones, and the auto-rickshaw. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mobile

Recent Stories

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

5 minutes ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

5 minutes ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

5 minutes ago
 On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

5 minutes ago
 IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

5 minutes ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

7 minutes ago
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

7 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

7 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

7 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

7 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

15 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan