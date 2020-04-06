UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Men Held Over Weapons Display Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:34 PM

2 men held over weapons display video

The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) police have arrested two men on the charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) police have arrested two men on the charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media.

A police spokesman said on Monday that two men -- Arsalan and Anzala Pasha -- displayed their weapons including Kalashnikov and rifle (233-bore) and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on the social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry directed the police to arrest the accused.

A special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and sent them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Social Media Company From

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

12 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

21 minutes ago

University of Karachi receives 7000 N95 face masks ..

2 minutes ago

Rations distributed among needy people in Balochis ..

2 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visit 740 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.