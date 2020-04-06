2 men held over weapons display video

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) police have arrested two men on the charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media.

A police spokesman said on Monday that two men -- Arsalan and Anzala Pasha -- displayed their weapons including Kalashnikov and rifle (233-bore) and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on the social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry directed the police to arrest the accused.

A special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and sent them behind the bars.