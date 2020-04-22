UrduPoint.com
2 Men Held With Liquor In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Yazman police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered liquor from them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Wednesday that a police party raided a den and arrested two Shabbir and Siddique along with 60 litreds of liquor.

The police have registered a case.

