2 men held with liquor in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Yazman police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered liquor from them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Yazman police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered liquor from them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Wednesday that a police party raided a den and arrested two Shabbir and Siddique along with 60 litreds of liquor.

The police have registered a case.