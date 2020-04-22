2 Men Held With Liquor In Bahawalpur
Wed 22nd April 2020
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Yazman police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered liquor from them.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Wednesday that a police party raided a den and arrested two Shabbir and Siddique along with 60 litreds of liquor.
The police have registered a case.