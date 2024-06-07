2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

The Saddar police have recovered two kidnapped men from seven alleged kidnappers, who had demanded Rs10 million ransom for their release, here from Chak No. 99-NB, on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Saddar police have recovered two kidnapped men from seven alleged kidnappers, who had demanded Rs10 million ransom for their release, here from Chak No. 99-NB, on Friday.

A senior police officer told a press conference that Muhammad Muzamil, a resident of Chak No. 99, had informed the police on emergency call service 15 that some unidentified armed persons, riding two vehicles, had kidnapped his brother Akhtar and his cousin Saifullah. He said the kidnappers had demanded Rs10 million ransom money from the family.

The SHO concerned formed a special team, which recovered the kidnapped persons with the help of technology, and also arrested seven kidnappers along with their vehicles.

The police said that according to initial investigation, the kidnappers belonged to Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir and Sargodha whereas a kidnapping case against the arrested accuse had been registered under Section 365-A.

Regional police officer Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui and DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated the police effort.