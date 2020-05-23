UrduPoint.com
2 Men Man Die Of Coronavirus In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:13 PM

Two persons belonging to Sialkot district died of coronavirus on Saturday, according to official sources

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Two persons belonging to Sialkot district died of coronavirus on Saturday, according to official sources.

A special branch official, Muhammad Meraj (46), Saturday died of coronavirus in Daska.

He remained under treatment for two days at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. He was buried in his village Ghartal-Gojra, Daska tehsi,l here.

In Pasrur, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Gepco No 1 Pasrur, Shahid Naveed (56), also died of coronavirus on Saturday. He remained under treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore for a week and died there.

He was buried in his native graveyard near Pasrur.

