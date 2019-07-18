2 Mepco Officials Suspended Over Negligence
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:34 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) suspended two officials over negligence and poor performance, here on Thursday
According to a spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi, XEN Operations Mepco Division Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Asim Rasheed and SDO Gulshan-e-Iqbal subdivision Rahim Yar Khan Iqbal Hussain were suspended over negligence and poor performance.
They were directed to report to Mepco Headquarters immediately.