2 Mepco Officials Suspended Over Negligence

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) suspended two officials over negligence and poor performance, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi, XEN Operations Mepco Division Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Asim Rasheed and SDO Gulshan-e-Iqbal subdivision Rahim Yar Khan Iqbal Hussain were suspended over negligence and poor performance.

They were directed to report to Mepco Headquarters immediately.

