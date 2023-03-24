ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Women's Affairs Agency – represented by the Watering Department of Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque – provided 2 million Zamzam water bottles, which are to be distributed to female visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.

Over 1,000 female employees of the Agency and operating companies at the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque and 22 volunteer teams with about 3,000 volunteers will serve the female visitors to the mosque and enable them to perform their worship with comfort and reassurance, Saudi Press Agency reported .

Moreover, the agency stressed its keenness to provide all services to female visitors of the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque, and its permanent and continuous coordination with all participating parties to improve the services provided at the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque.