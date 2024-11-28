Open Menu

2 Miners Killed In Mingora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

2 miners killed in Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) At least two laborers working in an emerald mine in Mingora city of Swat district were killed when the rope of a trolley carrying them broke down on Thursday.

Mingora police said two laborers, identified as Hussain Zada and Kher Gul were going inside the mine through a trolley when its rope broke down and both were smashed into the side walls.

Both the laborers were pulled out in dead condition from the mine.

Bodies of the miners, belonging to Shangla district, were later shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medico legal procedure.

