2 minor kids die, 6 hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Two minor kids were died while another six family members sustained serious injuries in a collision between car and a speeding trailer here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family from Muslim Town Vehari was going to meet their relatives by car when a speeding trailer collided with the car near Village 535/EB Vehari road.

Resultantly, two minor kids of one to three years of age were died while other six of the family including three women and two kids sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala and District Headquarters Hospital Vehari where three of them were told to be in critical condition.

The police have started the investigations, however, the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene.