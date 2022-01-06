UrduPoint.com

2 Minor Killed, 5 Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 11:30 AM

2 minor killed, 5 injured in roof collapse incident

KASUR, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Two minor were killed, while five other family members sustained multiple injures when the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rain.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Thursday, the roof of a dilapidated house in Qadirabad area Kasur collapsed due to recent spell of heavy rain, killing 2-year-old Malaika and his 6-month-old brother Ahmad on the spot while their father Zulfiqar, mother Fazilat Bibi and three others children sustained multiple injuries.

Reportedly, the Rescue-1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris and shifted to District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital, Kasur.

Police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Kasur SITE Family From

Recent Stories

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for F ..

Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for Fans of All Kinds

3 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.