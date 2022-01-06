2 minor killed, 5 injured in roof collapse incident

KASUR, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Two minor were killed, while five other family members sustained multiple injures when the roof of their house collapsed due to incessant rain.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Thursday, the roof of a dilapidated house in Qadirabad area Kasur collapsed due to recent spell of heavy rain, killing 2-year-old Malaika and his 6-month-old brother Ahmad on the spot while their father Zulfiqar, mother Fazilat Bibi and three others children sustained multiple injuries.

Reportedly, the Rescue-1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris and shifted to District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital, Kasur.

Police launched investigation.