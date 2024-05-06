2 Minors Dead, 4 Injured In Bannu Roof Collapsed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Two children died and three person injured after the roof of the house collapsed in Bannu on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Two children died and three person injured after the roof of the house collapsed in Bannu on Monday.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the roof of a house located at Hingle Noor Baz collapsed claiming the lives of two minors, and leaving three others injured including a woman.
The rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.
Recent Stories
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Commissioner chairs review meeting
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique
Woman killed over character suspicion
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..
Police arrest bike lifter
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute
Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recov ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting6 minutes ago
-
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over character suspicion6 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribute to Razzaque Jharn ..6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter6 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC6 minutes ago
-
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute6 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif23 minutes ago
-
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recovered during April: C ..25 minutes ago
-
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case25 minutes ago