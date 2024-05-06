2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed

Two children died and three person injured after the roof of the house collapsed in Bannu on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Two children died and three person injured after the roof of the house collapsed in Bannu on Monday.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the roof of a house located at Hingle Noor Baz collapsed claiming the lives of two minors, and leaving three others injured including a woman.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.