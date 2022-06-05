2 minors killed, 5 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Two minors were killed while five others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday that a rickshaw driver was changing a punctured tyre of his three-wheeler near Adda Tandlianwala on Satiana-Tandlianwala Road when a rashly driven truck hit the rickshaw.

As a result, 5-year-old Aashir s/o Rashid and his sister Maria Rashid (4 years) residents of Chak No.243-GB died on the spot while Younus (18), Ghulam Rasool (35), Yasmeen (24) wife of Rashid, her daughter Zahira (14 years) and son Ali Husnain (6 year) suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.