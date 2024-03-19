2 mln fine collected on overpricing this month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has initiated measures across the district to eradicate profiteering and hoarding.

In this regard, price Control Magistrates are actively working in the field. During the period from 1st March to 18th March, Price Control Magistrates visited 34,709 shops, stalls, and other business centers to inspect the rates and quality of food items.

They imposed fines exceeding a total of Rs 2.297 million for violations. As many as 9 FIRs were lodged against shopkeepers in relevant police stations, 14 shops were sealed, and 213 individuals were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa emphasized ensuring the sale of food items at the prescribed rates and taking legal action otherwise.

He directed the Price Control Magistrates to conduct inspections at shops and business centers systematically to provide relief to consumers and ensure the sale of essential items at the designated rates. He further stressed that rate lists should be displayed prominently to facilitate consumers during purchases.