2 MNAs Meets Punjab CM, Discuss Problems Of Their Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:56 PM

2 MNAs meets Punjab CM, discuss problems of their constituencies

Members of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed and Malik Muhammad Ahsan Ullah Tiwana called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed and Malik Muhammad Ahsan Ullah Tiwana called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various issues.

The CM assured them of resolving the issues facing people in their Constituencies. The elected representatives were being consulted for launching development projects and early completion of the ongoing schemes on priority basis, the CM told the visiting MNAs.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was rectifying the misdeeds of the past rulers, as the country had deviated from its real destination due to wrong policies of former governments.

He regretted that animosity was shown with the people of Pakistan by wasting national resources on exhibitory projects and the public problems were ignored in the past.

The PTI government had focused on solving public problems and composite development was an important agenda of the government. Naya Pakistan belonged to the common man, he added and said that the government believed in performance and a new example had been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors.

More Stories From Pakistan

