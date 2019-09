RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Two persons, allegedly involved in mobile phone snatching, were arrested by the Cantt Police here on Sunday.

The police arrested the accused Moon and Asif red handed snatching a mobile phone form Kashmir Road Saddar. According to initial reports, the accused, who are drug addict, were involved in snatching mobile phones to purchase drugs.