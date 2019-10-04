UrduPoint.com
2 More Ailing Children Died In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

2 more ailing children died in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Tharparkar deputy commissioner (DC) Thursday confirmed death of two more ailing children while over 1,300 children were provided medical treatment at different health facilities of the district.

According to the health report issued daily by the DC Office, a newly born child of Ranmal Bheel resident of village Bewano died due to birth asphyxia and 15 month old child of Barath Singh of village Kairitee succumbed to septic shock and other chronic disease.

According to the report, outdoor patient department of all hospitals under administration of health department provided medical treatment to 977 children whereas 337 children were treated at OPDs of 31 basic health centers and 18 dispensaries being operated by PPHI.

The report further informs that 182 ailing children were admitted at hospitals of the district; out of them 60 were discharged after improvement in condition, 119 ailing children were under treatment while 3 patients were referred to Karachi and Hyderabad for tertiary care with provision of ambulance service.

