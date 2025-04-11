2 more bikes recovered from 3-member gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday made further progress in the investigation of the three-member bike lifters gang after recovering two more stolen motorcycles from them.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the gang comprising Akash, Naveed and Abdul Moeez was busted with the recovery of 12 motorcycles lifted by them.

The total number of motorcycles recovered from the gang was now 14, he added.