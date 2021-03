MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more corona patients have lost the battle of their life during the last 48 hours here at the Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Irfan Arshad, focal person for infectious diseases, on Saturday said Khalida Bibi (62) from Rajanpur and Nasir Nawaz (41) from Sahiwal passed away at intensive care unit due to the deadly virus.