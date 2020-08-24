2 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Attock

The novel coronavirus tally in Attock on Monday surged to 607 as two more COVID-19 positive cases reported here

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus tally in Attock on Monday surged to 607 as two more COVID-19 positive cases reported here.

The new cases reported from Attock and Fatehjang respectively.

According to the health authorities, the number of active patients in the district was 39 in which 37 were under home isolation while two others hospitalized.

Sources said that two suspected patients were also hospitalized at DHQ hospital.

Focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that the number of suspected cases in the district were 6909 while screening of 10,490 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 1387 suspected patients of the area were still awaited while 4915 was tested negative so far. He said that so far 548 positive patients have recovered in the district.