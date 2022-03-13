UrduPoint.com

2 More Deaths, 125 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Published March 13, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 125 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab while 2 persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 503,764 while the death toll 13,537 and recoveries 485,385.

The P&SHD confirmed 82 cases in Lahore, 5 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Faisalabad, 2 in Gujrat, 5 in Multan, 01 in Pakpattan, 8 in Rawalpindi,4 in Sahiwal and 3 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 10,334,394 tests for coronavirus.

