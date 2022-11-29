2 more diagnosed with dengue virus in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,745.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that 17 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 11 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), four to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and two to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, six tested positives, with four belonging to Rawalpindi.

From November 22 to 28, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 11 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 14, notices to 664, and a fine of Rs 558,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in a few days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.