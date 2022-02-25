2 more die of Corona, 193 new cases confirmed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus (Covid-19) claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 193 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With two more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province climbed to 6237 while decrease in the new cases has brought the number of active cases to 7925. During the same period 905 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 5154 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 193 proved positive for coronavirus.