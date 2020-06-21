2 more die of coronavirus in AJK raising death toll to 19

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) Jun 21 (APP) ::After two more persons died of coronavirus in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday, the death toll in the state following the pandemic so far rose to 19, it was officially said.

One each casualty was reported in Muzaffarabad and Palandri district during last 24 hours, the State Healthy Authorities said Saturday evening.

And, at the same time 10 new coronavirus cases were tested positive during last 24 hours raising the tally to 813 in the State on Saturday, it was officially stated.

The official statement released to the media on Saturday evening on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 10 new cases in AJK – which include 04 patients in Muzaffarabad, 02 Kotli and one each in Jhelum Valley, NeelaM Valley, Palandri and Bhimbher districts.

The 19 persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 09 in Muzaffarabad district, 03 in Mirpur. 03 in Bagh and one each in Rawalakot and Bagh districts and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 458 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the authorities said.

These patients tested positive included 307 housed in various home isolation and rest of 151 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 19 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Saturday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 336 , the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 305 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 13339 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 13287 had been received with a total of 813 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 813 corona virus positive cases, 336 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Saturday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 11943 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control hs been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.