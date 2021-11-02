2 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while one new case was reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the the Health Department said on Tuesday that 504 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 235 while recoveries were 25,571. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 52 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital. He further said that 82 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.