2 More Die Of Coronavirus In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more people died of coronavirus and another 200 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last week, according to Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that death toll due to coronavirus had reached 70 since March this year. He said that 2,800 coronavirus tests were conducted in corona lab during the week.

He said total active COVID-19 cases in Sargodha had been 344 while 1,657 patients had so far recovered from disease.

He said that total 32 beds in Isolation ward at cardiology ward of DHQ Teaching hospital, 40 beds at TB hospital while 10 beds at all THQs of Sargodha district were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Rai Samiullah said that 45 patients including 27 confirmed corona patients were under treatment at Isolation wards in which 17 patients at cardiology ward while 28 had been admitted to the TB Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

