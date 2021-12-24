2 more die of Covid-19 in KP

Two more deaths and 46 new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Two more deaths and 46 new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With two more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5921 in the province while overall number Corona cases reached to 181167 while active cases have declined to 611.

During the same period 22 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of the recovered persons to 174,635. As many as 11261 tests were conducted during the period out of which 46 have proved positive.