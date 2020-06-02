2 more doctors fall victim to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two senior doctors in Daska Civil Hospital have fallen victim to coronavirus, according to official sources here on Tuesday.

The Daska health department officials said that the coronavirus test reports of the two senior doctors came found positive on Tuesday.

Officials said that they have been quarantined at their houses for their medical treatment under the supervision of Sialkot health department.