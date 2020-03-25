UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 More Factories Sealed Over Lockdown Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

2 more factories sealed over lockdown violation

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul has sealed two more factories here for keeping their factories open, ignoring the lockdown, announced by the Punjab government under Section 144 to keep the factory workers and labourers safe from growing danger of coronavirus here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul has sealed two more factories here for keeping their factories open, ignoring the lockdown, announced by the Punjab government under Section 144 to keep the factory workers and labourers safe from growing danger of coronavirus here.

She said that police have registered separate cases against the accused factory owners.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Sialkot From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian Carrier WestJet Plans to Lay Off Nearly 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai annou ..

4 minutes ago

Excise launches helpline to improve departmental s ..

4 minutes ago

More rain expected in city

3 minutes ago

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright ..

3 minutes ago

EU leaders voice solidarity with virus-hit Spain

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.