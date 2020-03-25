2 more factories sealed over lockdown violation

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul has sealed two more factories here for keeping their factories open, ignoring the lockdown, announced by the Punjab government under Section 144 to keep the factory workers and labourers safe from growing danger of coronavirus here.

She said that police have registered separate cases against the accused factory owners.