2 more marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The administration officers have sealed two more marriage halls in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 500,000 on the owners 6 halls and arresting five caterers from the spot on the charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act here on Saturday.

A spokesman of local administration said that a vigorous campaign was launched against violation of one-dish and marriage act across the district from November 04, 2023 and up till now the assistant commissioners and other admin officers inspected 2476 marriage halls and marquees in Faisalabad.

They found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 177 marriage halls. Hence, a total fine of Rs.14.048 million was imposed on their owners besides sealing premises of 46 marriage halls.

The officers also arrested 18 caterers from the spot besides getting cases registered against 37 accused on sheer violation of the law, he added.