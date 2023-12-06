Open Menu

2 More Marriage Halls Sealed, Fine Imposed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The administration officers sealed two more marriage halls in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 200,000 on their owners on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that a vigorous campaign was launched against violation of one-dish and marriage act across the district.

During last one month, the assistant commissioners and other admin officers inspected 2,162 marriage halls and marquees in Faisalabad. They found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 166 marriage halls and imposed a total fine of Rs 13.198 million on their owners besides sealing premises of 42 marriage halls.

The officers also arrested 17 caterers from the spot besides getting cases registered against 34 accused on sheer violation of the law, he added.

