2 more Mpox cases reported in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The provincial health department on Friday informed that two new cases of Mpox have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The affected individuals include a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old, youth, both residents of Peshawar. The case of the 20-year-old is locally transmitted.

Adviser on Health, Ihtesham Ali, stated that the 42-year-old patient had traveled from Saudi Arabia last year. Both patients have been placed in home isolation.

The cases were identified at Khyber Teaching Hospital, where they visited for treatment and were tested based on suspicion. On Friday their Mpox diagnosis was confirmed. Authorities have assured that no symptoms have been detected in any family members of the affected individuals.