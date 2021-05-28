UrduPoint.com
2 More Persons Test Positive For Corona In Pakpattan

Fri 28th May 2021

2 more persons test positive for corona in Pakpattan

Two more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakpattan here on Friday

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Two more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakpattan here on Friday.

According to the Health Department, a total of 397 corona cases are in the district. Twelve patients were under treatment at DHQ Hospital, while 385 had quarantined themselves at their houses.

According to official data, 22 persons have so far died of the virus in the district while five have been stated to be in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

