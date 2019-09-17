2 MORE POLIO CASES REPORTED IN KPK

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Two more Polio cases have been reported from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)Number of polio cases have reached 64 all over the country.Two polio cases has been reported from different distracts of KPK.

National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed polio virus in children's samples.According to Polio Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) samples have been taken from two years old girl belonging to LAki Marwat and were sent to NIH.

In which polio virus has been found while polio virus also targeted two years old boy in district Thor ghar.

PEOC said that polio drops have not been administered to victim girlAfter reporting two new polio cases in KPK the number have gone up to 48.According to PEOC Coordinator Adul Basit main reason behind polio cases is refusal of parents administering polio drops to their children.He further said that polio vaccine is safe at all cost.

Government is committed to eliminate polio despite all challenges and difficulties. It is necessary to reach every child. Support of parents and all sectors is needed.Source said that currently polio cases in country reached 64 including 5 from Punjab, sindh 6, and Bolochistan 5.