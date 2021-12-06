2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochistan

Two more new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32501 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Two more new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32501 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1305543 people were screened for the virus till December 6 out of which 02 more were reported positive.

As many as 32100 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 362 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.