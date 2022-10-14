UrduPoint.com

2 More Report Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 09:53 PM

2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36008 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36008 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1665031 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35626 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Sta ..

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth - NAS ..

23 seconds ago
 KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at ..

KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at Rs 1000mln special grant

1 minute ago
 Naspers Says Sells Avito to Kismet Capital Group f ..

Naspers Says Sells Avito to Kismet Capital Group for $2.4Bln, Deal to Be Closed ..

1 minute ago
 Security arrangements for by-polls on NA-237 revie ..

Security arrangements for by-polls on NA-237 reviewed

1 minute ago
 Germany says gas reserves nearly full sooner than ..

Germany says gas reserves nearly full sooner than expected

1 minute ago
 UK budget U-turn shows need for 'prudent' policies ..

UK budget U-turn shows need for 'prudent' policies: EU

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.