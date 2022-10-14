2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36008 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36008 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1665031 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35626 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.