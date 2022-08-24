2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :About two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,931 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,608,086 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more was reported positive.

As many as 35,522 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.