UrduPoint.com

2 More Report Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 08:48 PM

2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35989 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35989 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1638214 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 35595 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 ..

Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines ..

Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines of UNGA session

7 minutes ago
 Shaikh Khalil Qaisar elected Chairman Pakistan Yar ..

Shaikh Khalil Qaisar elected Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association

7 minutes ago
 US Sees Price Cap on Russian Oil as Most Viable Op ..

US Sees Price Cap on Russian Oil as Most Viable Option to Support Global Supply ..

8 minutes ago
 117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

29 minutes ago
 Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Ma ..

Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Malaria, Gastro, other infectiou ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.