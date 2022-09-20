2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35989 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35989 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1638214 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 35595 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.