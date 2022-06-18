UrduPoint.com

2 More Test Positive Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Atleast two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35512 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Atleast two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35512 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1526098 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35128 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

