UrduPoint.com

2 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:44 PM

2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around two new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32427 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Around two new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32427 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1278795 people were screened for the virus till November 18 out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 31997 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of P ..

Austrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity

49 seconds ago
 US Official Says Washington Deported 7 Chinese Nat ..

US Official Says Washington Deported 7 Chinese Nationals - Reports

50 seconds ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Possible in April-May 2022 ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Possible in April-May 2022 - German Lawmaker

54 seconds ago
 US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

27 minutes ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

27 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.