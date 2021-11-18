2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Around two new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32427 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1278795 people were screened for the virus till November 18 out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 31997 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.