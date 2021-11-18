2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,427in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,427in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,278,795 people were screened for the virus till November 18 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,997 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.