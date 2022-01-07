UrduPoint.com

2 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Balchistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33657 in the province on Friday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1337652 people were screened for the virus till January 7 out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 33255 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 366 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

