UrduPoint.com

2 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:40 PM

2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35949 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35949 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1615566 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35554 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Ti ..

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Time Since April 2021

8 minutes ago
 Administrator East distributes relief goods among ..

Administrator East distributes relief goods among flood victims of Kohi Goth

8 minutes ago
 Trump confronts US government in court battle over ..

Trump confronts US government in court battle over seized secrets

9 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bai ..

Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bailout

9 minutes ago
 DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mi ..

DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

9 minutes ago
 UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for ..

UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for G7 Support - Chancellor of Exc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.