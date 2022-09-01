2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35949 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35949 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1615566 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35554 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.