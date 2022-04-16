2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

Around 2 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35483 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 2 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35483 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1461032 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more was reported positive.

As many as 35102 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.