2 More Tested Covid Positive In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 10:56 PM

2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35794 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35794 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1576703 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more was reported positive.

As many as 35352 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

