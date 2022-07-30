2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35794 in the province on Saturday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1576703 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more was reported positive.

As many as 35352 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.