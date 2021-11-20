UrduPoint.com

2 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:41 PM

As many as 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,434 in the province on Saturday

As many as 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,434 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,282,019 people were screened for the virus till November 20 out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 32,009 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

